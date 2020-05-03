For an average of $10.50 per month, we can increase the safety of our schools, protect our investments and create opportunities for our kids.
And we do need safer schools. Each year, Eastwood Elementary has to go into a lockout or lockdown because a person from one of our surrounding neighborhoods uses our campus as a shortcut to evade the police or other criminals. If we had good fences and one point of entry in our school, we could avoid these potentially dangerous situations.
We also need to protect our investments. Last year, an Eastwood classroom was flooded by a broken boiler pipe. This caused thousands of dollars in damages. This incredible expense could have been avoided if our school had an updated heating system. Every year, hundreds of dollars are spent repairing our ancient boiler, yet it never works well enough to keep classrooms comfortable on cold days, and it often doesn’t work at all. We needed updated heating systems.
Finally, we need to increase opportunities for our kids. We need to add gym spaces at elementary schools and upgrade teaching spaces at the high school. Currently, there are five elementary schools that have to share their gym space with the cafeteria. This affects PE class accessibility, rainy day recess accommodations, and after-school activities. Further, every student at the high school has at least one class in the Heritage Building (the old Main), which was built a hundred years ago and was not designed for modern teaching and learning needs.
Please vote "Yes" for the Roseburg school bond. Our kids and our community deserve this relatively small personal investment, which will make a big difference in our schools.
Jennifer Thompson
Roseburg
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.