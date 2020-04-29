I’m voting 'Yes" on Measure 10-173 the bond levy for Roseburg Public Schools. I have lived in Roseburg since 2002. My five children currently attend Melrose, Fremont, Jo Lane, and RHS. I’m always an advocate for education, but since this pandemic my appreciation has grown tenfold. Education is a vital part of any community and should always have funding.
I’d like to address some components of the measure:
Safety and security. We lived here for the UCC shooting in 2015 and the RHS shooting in 2006. As a parent, October 1, 2015 changed me forever. Safety became a priority. This levy includes increased personnel and security measures at every school, including electronic keys, entry vestibules, fences and cameras.
Updating heating and cooling systems. Many schools don’t have air conditioning, teachers rely on fans and no lights when the days hit triple digits. Many heating systems are outdated, leaving kids wearing coats to keep warm. Not acceptable in our schools.
Technical education and infrastructure. If the pandemic taught us anything, it’s the importance of technology in conjunction with education. Upgrades would allow for more e-learning, communication and security, which might have prevented the unfortunate Zoom incident recently. Technology upgrades are critical.
Passing the bond guarantees money goes to the designated projects and nothing else. It was written based on feedback, replacing an expiring bond levy. Oregon has agreed to match the $5.88 million, but if it fails schools will be left in their current, lacking state.
I’m a fiscal conservative, but I will always vote "Yes" for schools. Kids are the future of our community and deserve the best schools. Excellent schools attract businesses and professionals to our area improving the local economy, sadly the inverse is true. Let’s help improve Roseburg. Vote "Yes" on Measure 10-173.
Dawn Reneau
Roseburg
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.