In Roseburg, the true horizon is mostly blocked by the surrounding tall forest. From home, I was unable to see the new comet, Neowise, because it is very low in the sky.
So, last night I drove to one of the area’s produce markets, which gave me a good view. From there I could see the comet very well. Aside from my awe at the scientific wonder, it became an moving and humbling moment.
In the scope of all things, it left me feeling as significant as a flea on the butt of an African elephant. But, I’m glad I saw it. It defined an important form of spiritual self-distancing.
Kudda Dux
Roseburg
