Labels are destructive.
If you dare call me "socialist" because I am a Democrat, that would easily make you a "Nazi" because you are Republican.
The discourse in today's elections has gotten so dismal. We cast names on our opponents instead of hearing what they may have to say. Signs, tempers and acts of violence rise up because of labels. We see what used to be a civil society now being fragmented and casting darkness.
Where has our human kindness gone? How did we allow ourselves to go so low? Michelle Obama said: "When they go low, we go high."
We should never allow us ourselves to stoop to the lowest of human form. Sin casts us down to desire we be divided. Grace lifts us up so we can be united. Perhaps we can't pretend there are opposites in this election, but we need to desperately save our country and neighbors from the terrible storm we call labels.
I am your brother. I am your sister. I am the grocery clerk. I am the soldier. I am the priest. I am the Rabbi. I am your brother. I am your sister. These, my friends, are good labels. They do not define us, yet they do not tear us down.
Uplift the souls of one another. Shed the labels. Welcome healthy discourse. Then vote. You are not alone.
We should seek to make our country a better place. That is what we can do to build up instead of tear down. Words and labels can cause actions. They can either be good or lead us to more division.
Roberto Jaramillo
Roseburg
