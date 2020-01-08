Dr. Dannenhoffer's article on how to quit smoking, published in The News-Review on Jan. 5, was excellent. However, he neglected to mention one method that has worked for many, including me: hypnotism (or, in my case, self-hypnotism).
I had been a smoker for 12 years, at least a pack a day, and also pipes and an occasional cigar. I was in law school at the time, and desperate to use any means to master the material. I read a book on self-hypnosis (also called auto-suggestion) to see if it could help me improve my memory. I quickly learned to put myself into a very relaxed state and make myself more open to suggestions I could give myself. It also helped me recall names of precedent-setting cases.
The particular book I read also suggested that the method could be used to get rid of bad habits. I had occasionally tried to quit smoking by the cold turkey method, but after a day or two I always needed a cigarette. I had pretty much given up trying to quit. But it occurred to me that it would be interesting to see what effect self-hypnosis might have.
So one afternoon I spent some time relaxing and giving myself suggestions, telling myself how disgusting smoking was, how it made me cough, how awful stale cigarette smoke smelled, and so on. It lasted less than an hour. After I had finished, I came out of the relaxation, took the half-pack of cigarettes out of my pocket, and tossed it in the trash.
I never smoked again. That was over 40 years ago.
Learning self-hypnosis is not difficult. Many sources of instruction are available, including on the internet. It is certainly worth a try. For me, it was quick, painless, and complete.
Richard Packham
Roseburg
