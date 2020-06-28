I appreciated Sen. Dallas Heard's comments on transparency. In my experience, he is a great example of transparency.
I have written him emails, faxed him and even made an appointment visit with him in Salem. In each case there was no response and he was not available for our appointment. A staff member said he was busy. Then, during the session, he disappears.
So, as I said, he is an expert on transparency.
Steven Tronnes
Roseburg
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.