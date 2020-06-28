I see where the state senator from Winston is complaining again that, as a minority member, he isn't being treated well. He complains that the majority leadership freezes him and his ilk out of the process.
Someone should explain to him that that's the way the big dudes play the game. Perhaps a few minutes with his laptop, googling names like "Mitch McConnell" and "Merrick Garland" will make it all clearer to him.
Del McAmis
Roseburg
