This letter deals with the debacle that is going on with the state Senate and the cap and trade bill.
Both sides of the political aisle need to come together and work together by gathering factual information that could be presented so that the public can see the whole picture as to its costs. By the whole picture to its costs, I am asking that they not only show how much the tax would be, but how much the other costs would be if they impose the tax and what the costs would be if they do not impose the tax. I want to see all associated costs as to what is suppose to happen if the carbon is reduced as well as what would happen if the carbon is not reduced.
This will not be easy, but needs all hands on deck, working together, in order to get the job done. Isn't that what we are paying them to do?
This state has always been a leader in getting things done for the benefit of all. It seems as we have lost our way in being a leader and both parties are to blame.
George Weston
Myrtle Creek
