The News-Review's public forum on March 25 contained a screed submitted by a disgruntled veteran. The letter was an amalgam of old facts, mixed facts, and many spurious accusations directed at Director Allen and Congressman DeFazio.
Myself and my compeers recognize the fact that during the winter months many people are affected by the lack of sunshine and as a result many times an event or series of events have festered, and with the coming spring the time has arrived to vent.
While this may sound harsh, I wholeheartedly support the First Amendment and our right to avail ourselves of its provisions and protections. While we may not agree with what is written, it is that veteran’s opinions and he has exercised his First Amendment rights.
However, there appears to be a misunderstanding of the “power” of Director Allen and Congressman DeFazio. While it might be viewed as a “conspiracy” to close our VA hospital (a long-held belief by some), any such actions are initiated at the cabinet level at the Department of Veterans Affairs. The actions to be taken then percolate downward through VA channels and layers of bureaucracy until landing on the cirector’s desk. The power of Congressman DeFazio is, of course, greater and has often been used to protect, assist, gain hard to get approvals, and to expedite needed actions or changes to be made for the betterment of the hospital.
It is my belief that Director Allen and his staff are doing their best to make our hospital better than when he arrived.
Congressman DeFazio has personally helped many, many veterans with problems with their healthcare issues, housing, and benefits. DeFazio is an Air Force veteran who proudly served his county like so many of us in his district have. He has done so much good for so many veterans without public recognition that he deserves our thanks, and not derision.
I cordially invite the veteran author to come to a town hall meeting at the VA and to attend a Douglas County Veterans Forum meeting, where he will be given the opportunity to further elaborate on his views. Transportation will be provided if needed.
Larry Hill
Winston
