Fremont Middle School's principal and athletic director should be ashamed of themselves. They forced out a volleyball coach and then proceeded to lie to the players their families and the staff at that school. What kind of example are they setting for the students? This is bullying of the worst degree.
Parents and students alike have a great admiration for this coach. The administrators in question seem to have personality conflict with this coach. Several different parents have voiced their complaints and concerns to Fremont's athletic director, only to have them dismissed. They were told by the athletic director he was disappointed at the way the parents behaved at a game. As a parent who attended many of the volleyball games at Fremont over the years and the game where the athletic director was disappointed at the way the parents behaved. All I can say is "What?"
I was there and all the parents that attended that game where in no way, shape, or form out of line in the way they behaved while at the game. On my way out I did see a coach and the athletic director approach a parent who was upset because the new coach put her daughter in the game for the first time at the game point of the last set of the game. This parent had asked the new coach after the game why her daughter was put in at the very end of the game and she said "I forgot". Again I say "What?"
Clearly this parent was upset. But instead of leaving her and her family alone they thought this would be a great time to continue the discussion. Where passersby like myself were witness to this. Shame on you Fremont Athletic Director. Shame on you.
Elizabeth Stevens
Roseburg
