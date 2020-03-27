I am very dissatisfied with Dr. Dannenhoffer's decision to leave the people of Douglas County in the dark regarding those suffering from coronavirus in this area.
We have a right to know the area they are from, their ages and if they're hospitalized or recovered. That is no way identifying who they are or denying them their privacy.
It is very important to know these facts for the older generation, who are concerned for their health.
Lane County has been open to sharing the information. We need to follow suit.
The public health officer has the responsibility to keep us informed.
We are not living in communist China, where the truth is hidden and deception is the norm. Or are we?
We have the right to know these facts. It's a matter of life and death.
Nancy Peters
Roseburg
