Thank you for your cover story, Storm Shelter, published in The News-Review on Oct. 18. I was dismayed to read, at the end of the article, that Roseburg police are issuing $250 tickets to homeless people who are using the county shelter, for "falling asleep in the shelter."
I called the commissioners' office to inquire why this is happening and was told the shelter is on county property, within the city limits, under Roseburg police jurisdiction.
Sleep is a non-negotiable requirement for human survival. Homeless people often have nowhere to sleep. Ticketing them for falling asleep in a shelter made for them to use seems like a waste of law enforcement time. Sleeping people usually are not committing crimes.
Perhaps the Roseburg police department and the county commissioners could come up with a compromise, that would allow falling asleep in the shelter without the punishment of a $250 ticket. Writing homeless people tickets for falling asleep is an exercise in futility.
Will homeless people who accrue enough "falling asleep" citations end up being jailed for nonpayment of their sleeping fines? If jailed, they would have a warmer place to sleep and food provided.
Is this the best way to handle homeless people sleeping in the homeless shelter?
Kim Wilbur
Roseburg
