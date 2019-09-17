A couple of articles in a recent edition of The News Review from Sept. 8, I believe, tell a lot about why we should reject socialist policies that so many seem to romanticize.
One article was about a forum on management of the forests. The publicly owned lands are being managed, or I should say mismanaged, because of political considerations. The fires would be much less drastic under a private management system. It is a shame that this enormous natural renewable resource is being squandered allowed to be destroyed because of politics.
The other article was about the VA healthcare system. Again, we have a system that is being managed for political considerations. Everyone wants our veterans to have the best health care available. There is no question about that. But to some folks propping up the system is more important than providing top-notch health care. They are more interested in preserving the status quo than improving the health care system with private solutions such as vouchers to allow veterans to obtain health care where they choose. This is another system that is being operated too much for political considerations.
There are many good people that work in both the VA and forest management systems but it is the systems that are faulty. The management of the forests and the VA health care system are both examples of socialized systems that are failing our society.
Steve Potter
Roseburg
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.