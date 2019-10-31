As a retired teacher with a master’s degree in counseling, I was shocked to learn I had failed my students. It wasn’t until I read the article in The News-Review of the importance of our schools to teach students to be more empathetic toward each other and how to get in touch with their feelings.
When I was teaching, twenty years ago, we taught basic reading, writing (in cursive), history, civics, science and life skills — you know, the basics. We didn’t realize feelings were more important than teaching skills like carpentry, mechanics, and civics. If we would have only known that empathy was more important than classes like home economics. Who needs to know how to manage a bank account or how to prepare a balanced diet?
It doesn’t matter that here in Oregon students are failing math.
It doesn’t matter that our students cannot read at grade level.
It doesn’t matter that they have no idea how to manage money.
It doesn’t matter if our schools have some of the highest dropout rates in the U.S.
It doesn’t matter that Oregon spends more per student and routinely get some of the lowest test scores in America.
You see, young people, today you won’t need to worry about all that education stuff. The New Democrat Socialist Party will provide everything for you: free education, healthcare, food, and housing. We will simply take it from others (the rich) and give it to you.
In the new utopia you will be able to sit around empathizing with each other and getting in touch with your feelings.
Life will be great comrade, trust us.
Jo Gindlesperger
Umpqua
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.