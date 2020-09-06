During the landing at Anzio, I was Treated on the hospital ship U.S.S. Comfort. Ships are not very stable platforms, so I was strapped to the operating table and given a spinal. About halfway through the operation, the Germans decided to bomb the ship.
Needless to say, the medical procedures came to a screeching halt. By the time the bombing was over, a bit of the spinal had worn off and experienced what might be called a period of discomfort.
After the surgery, I was taken to a sleeping compartment, where there were three high side-by-side bunks. I was put next to a soldier who had been wounded in the landing. I was full of my operating compartment experience and aggressively telling him about it before I shut up long enough to notice that he wanted to talk.
He was telling me how much he loved his mother and his sister, what wonderful people they were and how much he missed them, when he suddenly stopped talking. A nurse came over, checked his heart and pulled the blanket over his face.
Watching the news this evening about Trump essentially calling that soldier a sucker and a loser — that event during World War II came back full-blown. There are no words to fully relay the level of my anger.
Redge Ranyard
Roseburg
