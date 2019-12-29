After hearing Donald Trump saying that he has studied windmills and knows more about them than anybody, I feel that I have to correct the misinformation in his rantings.
You see, I just happen to know more about them than he does: I have worked on a wind farm in a supervisory position. Windmill noises do not cause cancer, period. Windmills do not emit fumes that are harmful to the environment or cause climate change. Actually, they produce clean energy.
You will not find dead birds lying beneath windmills in the extreme numbers claimed by Trump. While it is true that the occasional bird is lost, great care is taken to ensure there is as little bird loss as possible. Wildlife experts perform regular studies of birds and other types of wildlife in the area. A dead bird is frozen and an autopsy is performed to see how it has died. If it is a bird of prey or an eagle, the bird is delivered to Native Americans for ceremonial purposes.
If a cow steps in a ground squirrel hole and breaks a leg, the windmill company pays for the loss. Donald Trump only worries about windmills because of the chance that some may be built near one of his unprofitable golf courses. Mr. Trump never ceases to amaze me by his inflated ego and outright lies. If he does not know about something, he makes things up. I am embarrassed to have this moron in charge and urge people to vote him out.
Edith Gealy
Winchester
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.