My question to the residents of Douglas County is this: When does an illegal immigrant have the rights of the United States Constitution?
I studied law in college, as a Roseburg Police officer and a Douglas County Deputy Sheriff. Nowhere in my schooling or training did I find the Constitution giving the rights of a naturalized or an American-born citizen to an illegal immigrant.
Maybe the attorneys that are initiating this legal fiasco for this illegal immigrant interpret the U.S. Constitution differently than the majority of the U.S. population.
One wonders why ICE has deported this person back to Mexico if she was not illegally in the U.S. to begin with, not to mention the crimes she committed while in the U.S., regardless of the severity of the crime.
Something is upside down here and I will let you figure out what that is.
Richard Iaeger
Roseburg
