After living here for over 20 years, that is my new conclusion. Thanks to the marijuana and hemp grown throughout this county, you never know when the next street you turn onto will smell like a family of skunks having a reunion.
My question is this: If a property owner decides he or she is going to plant a marijuana or hemp farm on their property, what is the permitting process like? Is there an environmental impact report to file? Is the community notified? This is very concerning to me.
Living in the Tri-City area, there is now an Oregon Industrial Hemp Project growing acres of hemp on Old Highway 99. Thanks to this, every morning my drive to work involves about ¼ mile of me holding my breath to avoid gagging on the skunk smell of the hemp. On top of this, I’m feeling like the grow may have introduced a new allergen to the community, as my allergy attacks have increased tremendously.
I understand the benefits of CBD products and the business aspect of hemp and marijuana grows, but thanks to that my community now stinks.
John Flores
Myrtle Creek
