After seeing some people upset over cutting trees in Cavitt Creek Park, it made me think about Stanton Park. Every time I drive by it, I see another tree dying. These trees need to be cut down, and also all the trees that are losing their needles. It will slow the dying down and possibly stop it.
Ralph Huffman
Roseburg
