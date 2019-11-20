It is my understanding that the G-7, to be hosted by the United States, is going to be held at the President's property in Florida, according to the acting chief of staff.
My question is: What federal contracting officer would issue this contract? I believe that Title 48 of the U.S. Code prohibits employees or family members of employees to be awarded any government contracts.
How many retired federal contractors have spoken out about this? If they remain silent, then maybe they do not care about how the taxpayers money is being spent. If it was the other party in charge, would they remain silent?
How many businesses have federal contracts and find this acceptable? I am sure if they weren't awarded a contract because the contracting officer gave it to those who were not qualified to receive the contract, then these businesses would be screaming bloody murder about the system being corrupt. Of course, if they don't speak out now, then they need to not complain in the future if another party is in the White House and does the same thing.
Maybe retired federal contracting officers and businesses could speak their mind regarding this issue. If we don't hear any objections now, then we don't need to hear any objections in the future. Speak now or forever hold you peace.
George Weston
Myrtle Creek
