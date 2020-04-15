A painter painted Widow Smith's home. His fee was high. His paint was cheap. The shiny yellow house covered patches of old wood. Widow Smith was pleased and paid his price.
Rain came. Rain now erased yellow to patches of white, brown and rotted wood. As the painter drove, he said, "How cleaver I was."
Suddenly his truck stopped. A voice from high said, "Shame on you. You did wrong."
He was scared. "How can I fix it?" The voice said, "Repaint and sin no more!"
As a Catholic, I wore the ashes on my forehead on Ash Wednesday. Friends tried to clean it off. Why ashes? Father Cletus said, "A man is only a cup of ashes."
We are one people. Yet so many of us fall to things that are cleaver, unkind, mean and sometimes deadly. When one wrongs, the whole community suffers. Healing comes when we gather.
Roseburg Strong was born. Support teams restore pain. Yet, wonderful turnarounds are not enough. Many of us still tear down people, break hearts, steal and cause harm, either intentionally or by omission. It is time to call all people to repent and atone for our communal sins. So some may say, "I'm not like them."
Then you will not be afraid to stand with us who are them. Our country and cities have strayed by wrongs and sins. As families, "mine" can become "us." Reach out to those who have been harmed. Forgive those who hurt you. Pray as one for forgiveness. Gather as family. Say, "O, God. We have sinned. Help us be mindful of others. Help us to unite in forgiveness. Make our family helpful and loving. Mercy can be ours. Our togetherness can defeat wrong and make us stronger."
Roberto Jaramillo
Roseburg
