While the nation’s attention is focused on protests, coronavirus, the economic crisis and the election, it’s important that Oregonians stay aware of a project that foreign investors are trying to force through.
The Pacific Connector Gas Pipeline is the proposal of Pembina, a Canadian energy company, to export fracked gas to Asia by building a pipeline through Southern Oregon to the Jordan Cove terminal in Coos Bay. There’s just one problem for the rich speculators: almost nobody in Oregon supports the project.
Anyone who’s driven around Winston, Tenmile, or Tricity has noticed the dozens of “NO LNG” signs that speckle yards along the countryside. The proposal to use eminent domain to seize the property of many of the approximately 600 landowners impacted by the project is the epitome of big government infringing upon personal rights for the benefit of foreign special interests, so conservatives oppose the plan. Liberals oppose it too due to the numerous environmental hazards of the project, such as the 435 waterways (including the Umpqua River) the leak-prone pipeline is scheduled to cross, the huge carbon footprint of the project, and the 95-foot wide clearcut along the entirety of the 219-mile-long pipeline.
But the country's current historic moment is the perfect opportunity for Pembina to force the project through. The Federal Energy Regulatory Committee issued a ruling in favor of Pembina, and just denied Oregonians their appeal for a rehearing. To defeat this proposal, Oregonians across the political spectrum need to come together in opposition. After much community pressure, Kate Brown has taken a position against the pipeline, and it’s imperative that her administration keeps that pledge.
Call Governor Brown at (503) 378-4582 and encourage her to oppose any permits for the Jordan Cove Project.
Erik Jung
Winston
