This is a response to an article in The News-Review on June 21 covering the anti-racist event at the Courthouse Saturday evening. I am responding to Chriset Palenshuss' reference to Stephen Douglas, when she accused him of being a racist and asked what are we going to do about it. I took that to mean removing his name from the building, the county and the street.
But before we do that, lets look at what Douglas did. In 1858, he had been the U.S. Senator from Illinois for 10 years. He had also been a member of the U.S. Congress from Illinois, a member the Illinois State House of Representatives and an Illinois Supreme Court Justice.
In fact, he was one of most popular politicians in the United States. His position on slavery was called "popular sovereignty," which meant he thought each new state should decide the fate of slavery by popular vote. As did almost all Democrats, he supported slavery in the states where it existed. It was at this time in his career that Oregon named Douglas County for him.
In 1858, Abraham Lincoln, a little known country lawyer decided to run against Stephen Douglas for the U.S. Senate. Douglas and Lincoln knew each other as they had served in the State Legislature together. Of course, Lincoln was anti-slavery and Douglas supported it where it existed.
They were campaigning in Illinois when they decided to have seven three-hour debates in different locations in Illinois . These were, of course, the famous Lincoln/Douglas debates on slavery that propelled Lincoln to the forefront of American politics two years later. He lost the election in 1858 to Douglas, but two years later he won the presidency against him.
My point is that Douglas played an immeasurably important role in US history by debating Lincoln.
William Miller
Roseburg
