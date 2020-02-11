Oregon’s government has become a community of parasites. Oregon has been in a steady state of decline since the mid 1980s. Badly informed voters keep electing bad representatives. Merriam-Webster’s definition of decline is “to tend toward an inferior state or weaker condition.”
As our nation moves closer and closer to becoming the USSA, socialist-thinking people need to realize that mice die in mouse traps because they do not understand why the cheese is free. For all those who want everything free: Boy, oh boy does Oregon has free cheese you.
A famous quote states "Insanity is doing the same thing over and over again, but expecting different results.”
It’s time to stop the insanity and vote the parasites out of office. Demand term limits.
Mike Ayers
Myrtle Creek
