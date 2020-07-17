I am getting tired of those who think that wearing a mask in stores is against their rights. What about the safety of others, are you infringing on their right to life?
If you don't like what has been imposed, then run for governor in the next election. If you win and half of the population dies — hopefully the half that voted for you — then you will have accomplished your goal.
If you don't want to wait, then move to Arizona, Florida or Georgia. Texas now requires you to wear a mask, so don't to go to that red state. But you can go to the other three that have your same stupidity level. As they say, stupid is as stupid does. If you don't care about your health and well-being, then move to these states. We would be better off without you.
Everyone has complained about the shutdown this spring. What happens if we go back into another one in November? It might be five to six months that everything is shut down. Are you ready for that? The sooner we get this behind us the sooner we can get back to normal. I don't like the restrictions any more than the rest of you, but I will survive. Are you stocked up for the winter? If not, why not?
I don't like dealing with this, but I am doing my civic duty to keep others safe. If you don't want to do that for me, either stay home or move. I'm tired of the whining.
We have to many whiners in this county, state, and country, who don't care about anyone else but themselves. The more you contribute to this issue, the longer it is before we get back to some semblance of normalcy.
George Weston
Myrtle Creek
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.