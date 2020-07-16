Representative democracy is one of the cornerstones of the United States government. To ensure that the government addresses our needs, we select representatives to champion our concerns.
However, despite the right to equal Protection under the 14th Amendment, over 3.4 million Americans are denied representation. Every four years, Puerto Ricans selects a delegate to send to the House of Representatives. Currently, Jenniffer González-Colón represents Puerto Rico’s district at-large. However, unlike other members, she cannot vote on legislation. Puerto Ricans cannot affirm their support for or oppose the laws that directly affect them.
Like all other Americans, Puerto Ricans pay Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid taxes, and serve in the military; two fundamental characteristics of American society. However, programs such as Social Security and Medicare, which are used to provide aid to many struggling people, are limited to Puerto Ricans. Annually, Puerto Rico receives $1 billion to administer Medicaid. This grant is about one-fifth the number of funds used to administer Oregon’s Medicare program, despite being around the same size population. Without representation, their yearning for equality will continue to be neglected by Congress.
In 2012, Puerto Rico conducted a non-binding resolution asking Puerto Ricans about their future. In the plebiscite, 52% of voters affirmed that they wanted to change Puerto Rico’s current territorial status. In addition, out of the options on how to move forward, over 60% supported statehood. The resolution was overlooked by both the House and the Senate.
We cannot continue to deny Americans their inalienable rights. To ensure that their voices are heard, Congress must authorize a binding plebiscite regarding Puerto Rico’s status. We must ensure that our fellow Americans are treated equally under the law. To do this, we must guarantee Puerto Ricans the right to self-determination.
Kevin Hansberger
Roseburg
