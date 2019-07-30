Stop with the hate speech
There has been a lot of mean-spirited and hateful speech going on for some time now and it needs to stop.
The issue regarding individuals of color to “go back to where they came from” is insulting. All of America — North, Central, and South — was inhabited by people of color before white people came to America. What if the natives had told the white people to go back to where they came from? The natives welcomed them, but the white descendants of those who came here seem to think that they are the only ones allowed here. Maybe they need to go back to the lands that their ancestors came from.
The white people imported people of color because they were to lazy to do the work on their plantations, farms, whatever. These people of color did not come here voluntarily, did they? But some of the descendants of these white people seem to think that these people should go back. Why don’t they? The white people still do not want to do the hard work and they hire people of color to do it for them. If the white people do not want people of color here, then the white person is going to have to pick the crops, do the landscaping, and housekeeping types of jobs themselves.
Maybe it is time that all white people open their eyes and look at the whole picture. Maybe then they will see that they are part of the problem. They should feel free to leave if they don’t like it here. I’m wonder if Russia wants them to migrate to their country? Something to think about, isn’t it?
