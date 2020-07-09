Thank you to all of the teachers and staff at Roseburg Public Schools for working so hard to educate our children under extremely difficult circumstances.
In reading article in The News-Review about the plans for the upcoming school year, I was troubled by the statement by Michelle Knee, director of teaching and learning for the district. She reportedly said the focus will be on "acceleration, not remediation," that "we can't teach from March on, because we'll stay behind."
Roseburg students (and all students) have lost months of instruction. It seems counterintuitive to plan to move forward by somehow skipping over weeks of important instruction. Many subjects, like math and language arts, are taught through a process of building on knowledge already gained. Students cannot be expected to know information that they have not been taught. Teachers cannot be expected to educate students who have not been properly prepared.
Moreover, no matter what plan is finally determined, the learning environment will be very different for students and teachers. The changes we have all had to endure impact students' ability to learn and teachers' ability to teach. Putting even more pressure on teachers and students will only serve to make learning more difficult. I believe a better focus would be on creating the most positive and productive learning environment possible.
Again, thank you to all educators for your efforts.
Jeri Graham
Sutherlin
