The News-Review recently ran several front page stories about the homeless in Douglas County. One even included a suggestion from a commissioner that we build a camping area complete with bathrooms, showers and private lockers just for the homeless. Mind you, if we lowly taxpayers were to use a similar county facility, we would have to pay for parking and day use fees.
Eugene has gone this route and has made national news with the highest per capita homeless population in not just the state, but the entire country.
So what can we do about the homeless? It might be worth while looking at the states and counties with the smallest homeless percentage. Look at how their policies differ from ours here in Oregon, and copy those that would work here. Personally I’d like to see a public hearing on the subject. It should include the county commissioners, county counsel, the district attorney, Roseburg city officials, local churches and members of the public. The goal would be to come up with a comprehensive set of actions that will end up reducing the number of homeless.
My suggestions would include:
A triage system to determine if those considered homeless are a result of circumstance or choice.
If by circumstance, we should assist them as much as possible.
If it is by choice, they should be cut off from any taxpayer-funded help. To use our tax dollars to support this behavior is neither kind nor compassionate.
As far as those who habitually break our laws, they should be tried for their crimes and, if convicted, be given the maximum sentence, or be given probation with the stipulation that they not return to Douglas County for the remainder of that probationary period.
Gerald Gindelsperger
Umpqua
