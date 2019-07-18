In response to the July 3 letter from Will Gilmore regarding the Umpqua Valley Arts Association's Summer Arts Festival:
I am delighted to hear that you attended the Umpqua Valley Arts Association's Summer Arts Festival this year. This year was our 51st year of coordinating the event for folks throughout Douglas County and beyond.
The annual event is UVAA's main fundraiser for the year, bringing in thousands of dollars to help the organization operate arts education, gallery exhibits, and arts-related programs throughout our community during the year. The event's gate sales are a major source of income for the event allowing the visiting artists and vendors to profit individually from their sales and allowing UVAA to book musical acts for all to enjoy.
I hope you and your family enjoyed your time at the Arts Festival and here in Umpqua Valley.
We look forward to seeing you this way again!
Jeneen Hartley
Executive Director of UVAA
Roseburg
