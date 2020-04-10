I see a lot of posts on social media about how “homeschooling” is tough. As a parent, I get that. Distance learning is putting stress on parents who never thought they would be at home with kids.
But this May, Roseburg Public Schools and many other districts are asking voters to help make sure our schools are adequate for learning. Once this is over, schools will reopen. Kids will return, and we must make sure they are safe and have a building that allows learning to happen.
Many of our schools are falling apart at the seams. If the “big one” hit, many of us would be injured or worse. The safety of kids needs to be placed number one, and passing this measure is the first step.
I would like to remind people that this bond measure will not give any person a pay raise. Teachers and schools staff will not benefit monetarily if this passes. We care for the children in our classrooms and their safety is way more important than a larger paycheck.
Please say yes to our Roseburg Schools and yes to our children.
Cameron Pope
Roseburg
