Out of necessity, we need to go into stores. But I've noticed a stark difference with how certain businesses are dealing with protecting their customers.
A couple of businesses I've gone into were really taking this seriously. A couple were not. I will not mention the ones that were not.
The ones that were doing what I consider to be a great job were Young's Nursery and the UPS store. It would helpful if The News Review would publish a list of businesses that are meeting all the necessary precautions to keep their customers safe. I think this would be a great community service.
Steve Sheldon
Roseburg
