As a citizen of the small rural district of Tenmile, I am compelled to voice my support for our small community fire department. I have been witnessing the support to this community by the volunteers, and more recently paid employees.
For the last 30 years we chose this area to raise our family, volunteer for this department, offer education for the paid and non-paid employees. We are proud of the participation of our family members and our friends in the community.
This station and department would not exist without community support. There is a levy coming up for a vote in November that would help in some small way show our volunteers, employees and community that quality, equality, and safety are valued.
Remember to vote — support your community.
Amanda Morrow
Tenmile
