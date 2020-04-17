The Roseburg Schools Bond Levy, on the ballot May 19, is a much needed boost for our kids, our schools, and our community.
The safety and security bond upgrades systems such as entryways, cameras, fencing, door locks, and other security features all schools should have. Our community should be proud to see these safety measures in all of our schools, especially in this day and age when kids don’t even walk to school anymore because of safety issues.
The gymnasiums that will be added to five elementary schools, and will also be equipped as Community Shelters in case of emergencies, which will benefit the kids, the staffs, and the neighborhoods where these schools are located. These buildings will be used by everyone, a real asset for Roseburg.
In addition to these important upgrades, the heating and air quality systems will be replaced in every building where they are needed. Considering the heating systems are in constant repair, parts are almost impossible to get, and they are just plain old, it is about time we upgraded and replaced the systems. We wouldn’t wait 50 years to replace the heating in our homes, so why would we believe the schools should be subject to a different standard?
School buildings in Roseburg, with two exceptions, are between 40 and 101 years old. They need new roofs, siding, paint, and electrical systems. Again, they are no different than homes that house hundreds of kids for eight hours a day, 180 days a year. Kids deserve the best environments we can bless them with!
Kids deserve the best we can give our schools. Please vote "Yes" on the Roseburg Schools Bond Levy.
Harold Hall
Roseburg
