What Trump is doing to tear down the United States Postal Service is abhorrent. Every American across this country relies on its critical service, and to tamper with one of the only services mentioned in our Constitution is of extreme concern.
We’re already seeing degraded service to communities across the state of Oregon and the country — seniors and veterans who rely on shipped prescription drugs, families who order essential needs online, and business owners who rely on USPS to deliver their goods and services.
Most importantly, this is a transparent attempt to suppress votes in the upcoming election, as millions of Americans will be voting by mail due to COVID-19. I’m incredibly relieved to know our congressman, Peter DeFazio, has always been a steadfast supporter of the USPS and its workforce. He has called on Trump’s crony, Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, to be replaced by someone with experience and competency to strengthen the USPS.
DeFazio also joined 130 of his colleagues in a letter to congressional leadership urging them to support and fight for the integrity of the USPS. It’s up to us to continue to support our congressman, who continues to support us in Washington, D.C.
We must re-elect Congressman DeFazio on Nov. 3. The integrity of our nation depends on it.
Alana Lenkihan
Roseburg
