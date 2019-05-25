Support Trump and thank a veteran
I never was a Donald Trump fan. I actually voted for Cruz in the Republican primary. But when the choice came between Trump and Hillary Clinton, I could not vote for anyone who would kill babies out of the womb — let alone late-term abortions — and allow our people in Libya to die. In fact, I don’t know how anyone could, even if you hated Trump.
Congress has wasted 2 1/2 years to try to dump Trump because of so-called collusion with Russia, when the Democrats actually worked with Russia to get that info in the first place. Illegal? Yes. My major complaint here is not that there was an attempt to dump Trump, but that it was a waste of valuable time needed to rebuild infrastructure to close the border with Mexico and stop the drugs. What angers me most is that Democrats thought Trump was more important to dump than fixing roads an airports, stopping illegals flooding into America, ending drugs killing our younger population and the murdering of our newborns.
Shame on all of you that are still in that Democratic camp. Maybe you should start an independent party or something else. Stop hiding behind that donkey.
The thing is, Trump is looking better and better to me than 2 1/2 years ago. Anyone who has the guts to put up with all this crap is stronger than Chuck Schumer, Nancy Pelosi, or any of those twenty-something socialists that want to give away the farm to illegals, or those who refuse to work and become homeless. Trump has decreased the tax rates, increased jobs, increased trade, appointed great men as Supreme Court judges and hundreds of district judges, eliminated federal regulations, fought MS-13 gangs, destroyed 95% of ISIS, reduced the killing of our policemen, backed up our military and 200 other important items.
He has kept his word in every aspect except where Democrats have blocked it in the House. Wake up people. You are destroying all we have built upon the last 200 years. Americans used to work together for the nation, not for ourselves. World War II is a good example of total cooperation for America. We can do it again. Will you?
This Memorial Day is a reminder of where we have been. Bless a vet.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.