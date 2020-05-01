This letter is in support of the Roseburg Public Schools bond levy. Without repeating the details about safety, updating HVAC systems, and so on, it is the right thing to do.
No matter where they grew up, most of the people I know in Roseburg had access to a good education in a school which was safe, up to date in terms of books, equipment, systems, etc., and they were offered courses and activities to challenge them to learn. Although I did not go to Roseburg schools, my children did. Now, some of my grandchildren are in the same buildings, which after multiple generations of students, need to be repaired, updated, or replaced.
In my work life, I often have clients who move to the Roseburg area for retirement. If they have grandchildren living somewhere else, I usually mention the following: “We are glad you are considering Roseburg for your new home. If you decide to stay, we hope you will remember, wherever your grandchildren live, their community is supporting the schools they attend. In return, we hope you will support the schools our grandchildren attend.” If anyone out there never heard that, please pay attention now.
Due to the current remote learning, I fear some will say we do not need to improve the schools, because it appears the children are doing fine learning at home. All you need to consider is how most of the children will not have anyone at home to teach them, after their parents return to work.
Please remember your school experiences and vote "Yes" to make our schools the best they can be. It is the right thing to do.
Victoria Hawks
Roseburg
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.