The draw of Sutherliner's for the doobie could be the newest form of cash and entertainment if its voters approve the seven-pronged herb this November.
Taxes, meet recreation; but just how much for the bud and munchies will the politicians stash?
There's a lot of green coming, and governments are equally high on the prospect of newfound riches from the cannabis markets. Alas, Sutherlin can't bogart it, but no matter what there won't be enough dope money here or in Salem for the tax and spenders.
Unique legislation by each agency will demonstrate that legalization is about more than just the lust for lucre. It’s about making marijuana mainstream. "Show me the money..." they'll shout. Accordingly, we would need to out-smoke the wildfires of Australia to pay off the debts they'll raise from this money.
If only Sutherlin turns over a new leaf, they'll say, then pot taxes may even help poor communities impacted by the war on drugs. Is this a great country or what?
Some facts haven't changed while you were hitting that bong though. Federal law prohibits cannabis, setting up a legal enigma that's worth watching with a joint while the authorities run around arresting each other.
However; as legal-age residents we may purchase grass, but as Americans, no. It’s a conundrum, kind of like how light is a wave and a particle simultaneously that's knurly when seen though a kaleidoscope.
Marijuana advocates argue if Americans can pickle themselves with alcohol then stoners are free to smoke too. As Jeff Spicoli said in "Fast Times at Ridgemont High:" "All I need is some tasty waves, a cool buzz and I'm fine."
So, if the good vibes go out to Sutherlin voters, then maybe it's not so bogus after all dude.
Wayne Medley
Sutherlin
