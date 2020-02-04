When we read about foreign corruption or learn of the crooked way some distant city is run, we're grateful that's not how things work here. On the other hand, if a certain kind of corruption just happens to benefit our individual or corporate interests, we may hold our nose and, hoping to profit from that corruption, decide to take the good with the bad. Some might even stand up and cheer, encouraging their local elected leaders to keep up the good work, despite how glaring and well documented such corruption may be.
Here, in Douglas County, repeated alarms have been rung because of the way many SRS Title III grant dollars, our tax dollars, have been handed out over the years; often not for the purposes for which they were intended by Congress, but instead to benefit one sector, in this case the timber industry . Well and good, you might say, if you own large tracts of industrial forestland or a mill or two; or if you make your living clear cutting hillsides, driving log truck or working in one of those mills.
But just for argument's sake, imagine another scenario, one in which our commissioners happened to be dedicated environmentalists, however a stretch that might seem in Douglas County. Suppose they had awarded hundreds of thousands or even millions of those Title III dollars over the years to a well known local environmental group, for example. What might the reaction of many pro-timber folks be? Outrage, one imagines.
That's the kind of problem can surface when corruption continues, unchecked. Where does it end? When grants are misdirected for the benefit of a particular special interest instead of being directed toward the general good, as intended, government and citizenry both suffer. Wherever it occurs, corruption begets still more corruption.
Joseph Patrick Quinn
Camas Valley
