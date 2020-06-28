I'm disabled and on immune suppressors. My only transportation to medical appointments is through Bay Cities or Deluxe Taxi. Masks are up to the drivers discretion. Really?
I'm afraid to get back in the car. I'm at PeaceHealth right now getting an infusion of even more immune suppressors. I don't want to die gasping for breath all alone in a hospital.
Up to the drivers discretion? My health depends on this, and masks and sanitizing the car is up to the drivers discretion. It shouldn't be. Not when people like me depend on this service. We have no other option.
Jessika Hadwen
Sutherlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.