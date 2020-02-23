Job automation is the future. We are close to having automated vehicles that will out-perform UPS, Uber drivers and retail clerks. Look what McDonalds is doing with auto menus, and that actually gets my order right. Hopefully, though, airliners will still have trained human pilots, just in case.
The answer to work force automation unemployment is simple: Raise taxes on those who still have jobs and tax the pants off corporate profits. No?
Instead of overtaxing them, then consider taxing the robots. More specifically, for each human job lost to automation, companies would pay that human’s share of income taxes into an unemployment fund. Example: A company would pay 25% of the employees income into unemployment. This would actually increase Salem's need for increasing revenue, as the robot replacements won't claim deductions. It is good for the businesses, as they will keep the rest of the former human’s salary and won't pay medical insurance, overtime, family leave or harassment suits. This isn't a tax increase, it would be merely a transfer of the payer responsibility and provide a safety net for former employees.
They would get unemployment until they are retrained or get full-time jobs. Unemployment pays for Social Security/medical and child care too. If offered full-time jobs, then the employee would be required to take it or lose benefits.
Humans are innovative, and adaptive. Displaced UPS/grocery clerks and other phased-out workers will find new ways to make money and create jobs too.
No plan is perfect, but if society wants to stay competitive in a futureistic "auto" world then this is a thought. You might ask what will happen when the robots reach self-awareness and demands equal pay for equal work? Simple: We tax the pants off robots as we do humans. Walla! Time to go to work.
Wayne Medley
Sutherlin
