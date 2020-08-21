An unfortunate thing about a pandemic is that everyone is forced to triage their lives, including teacher Sherryl Bailey, who wrote a letter recently published in The News-Review. School is canceled and teachers stay home learning their profession via the web — like Sherryl Bailey, who's mastered advanced education from home. Most haunting are teachers sequestered, yet others work.
Essential employees face the pandemic to provide services. Not Sherryl, because she has tenure and her union says, "Nope."
What passes as dark humor these days is when people suddenly realize they are not “essential.” Teachers are not — no matter how essential their self-worth is.
Decidedly not funny is the discovery that teachers are not essential, except charter school teachers who work. Heck, it turns out teachers were the very first pandemic casualties. Lucky dogs.
Now I get that colleges aren't essential, because kids can survive without intersectional abortion rights for the latest transgender male victim of patriarchy.
But basic education allowing them to take care of themselves? That seems like it ought to be essential — except for Sherrly's unions that her breathless response seemingly omitted.
What would Thomas Jefferson think, who is now held by the masses of idiots (representing the 36% nationwide achievement rating of Oregon's teachers)? He would still be adamant toward public education. And he would be appalled that teachers are staying home. Without school, he argued, a republic would not last a fortnight, however long that is.
So parents across the country are struggling to educate their children while going to work as Sherryl placates us with advancing her academia from home.
Perhaps Oregon's 79% graduation rating will improve when teachers — finally —return to work with your newfound skills, as my letter initially requested you do.
Wayne Medley
Sutherlin
(1) comment
I learned from google (not school) that a fortnight is two weeks.
