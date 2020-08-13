The debate over reopening schools has fallen along party lines, but teachers' arguments lack logic because when their unions injected political demands into this equation, opening schools became moot. Teachers’ unions favor defunding police and prohibit charter schools while Oregon teachers provide a dismal 80% graduation rate. A (lofty) 36% success rate nationwide.
What makes teachers pathetic campaign of self-promotion so conspicuous is their lack of inhibition. There's a kind of insouciance in its charm.
What's not discussed is that a significant portion of the population still works; medical, police, firefighters, business owners and their employees (heroes).
Everyone's kids are out playing then go home to working parents — including teachers. Teachers say though that they fear catching COVID-19. So what? Me too. Is their health anymore delicate? Are they more exposed to danger or more critical than you are? By the way, what's more unfair than punishing those without the ability to hire tutors while teachers shelter in place, collect months of unemployment, and home-school their kids?
Teachers would improve if it were run by the mafia, because they hold their employees accountable for completed staff work, whereas teachers have "tenure" — while no one else does.
Teachers juxtaposed identification to their heroism isn't going unnoticed though. Prison guards are working, but they wring their hands for reasons other then fantasy about catching an illness from their charges that's more than any school population with an emanate degree of danger that face masks can't contain.
Time to reopen the schools and get to work. Otherwise you are perpetuating the problem. But then you're union, whereas those of us who pay your wages can't stay home while you increase your retirement, and add vacation days while lamenting what others already do — go to work.
Wayne Medley
Sutherlin
(1) comment
I'm not sure how telling teachers they are conducting a "pathetic campaign of self-promotion" and their teaching record is "dismal" will convince those same teachers to go back to work. Putting myself in their shoes, I'd do exactly the opposite after receiving such words indicating such a "dismal" lack of appreciation.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.