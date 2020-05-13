Dan Bain's article concerning COVID-19 testing is interesting. My question is this: What is the statistical significance of testing 15 people a week for signs of COVID-19 antigen?
If this test group was all from people inside the city limits of Roseburg, it would be a sample of approximately 0.07% of the population, which is statistically insignificant. Since the people tested are entering the E.R. for some type of illness, this makes the test group even less significant. Why not set up a testing site outside Costco and test 500 people a day two days a week for a significant test sample?
Laird Black
Roseburg
