There is so many things to write about these days. But the one thing I keep seeing more and more is defund police, cutoff police departments funding, disband the police department. All this because of one bad cop, or maybe a few.
In this day and age, who wants to be a cop? We should be thankful for the ones who want to be a cop. They get hammered from every direction for small things to major ones. Like in these riots, policemen are being hammered by the media for trying to do their jobs.
A policeman does not know whether you are a friend or foe when everyone is wearing black and masks. Ask yourself what would you do if some one was calling you names and throwing every disgusting thing at you, trying to kill you, run you over or set you on fire. Wouldn’t the everyday Americans want to defend themselves, let alone enforce the law?
These guys, all law enforcement, are the only ones standing between us and anarchy. They should be respected, not hated or degraded. Parents, teach your children police are to be respected and they are our friends, not enemies. They risk their lives everyday trying to protect us. Isn’t it about time we started being more thankful for their service?
And yes, better background checks maybe will weed out the bad guys, maybe, but maybe we should understand every cop probably has PTSD because they go to combat everyday for you and me. So, thank a cop today.
James Stanley
Winchester
(1) comment
Mr. Stanley,
In my opinion, there is a difference between enforcing the law and going too far. The protests are happening because many in law enforcement have crossed the line of enforcing the law by violating the rights of all colors of people and haven’t been held accountable. And the protests are accentuating these violations.
There is a website (below link) that communicates the volume of recent police misconduct. This website has collected over 440 cell phone videos (and counting) showing police violence upon protesters, the vast majority of it unwarranted and unnecessary, most since protests began two weeks ago. And the author of the website says he has another 1,000 videos sent to him that haven’t been opened yet.
This kind of documentation serves as a counter-narrative to repeated denials of responsibility from the police, who are routinely claiming protesters were the ones to grow violent first, or that a man who they pushed to the ground, cracking his head open, simply tripped. It also combats media coverage that downplays police violence or even goes to the lengths to obfuscate what the police have done.
Unfortunately, with leaders in most major cities turning a blind eye to the violence enacted against protesters by the police, and with law enforcement itself deliberately obfuscating the truth, it seems that the need for this kind of footage (and the amount of it in circulation) is only going to increase. At the very least, we know that many, many people are watching.
https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/u/1/d/1YmZeSxpz52qT-10tkCjWOwOGkQqle7Wd1P7ZM1wMW0E/htmlview?pru=AAABcql6DI8*mIHYeMnoj9XWUp3Svb_KZA#
