In light of the news about novel coronavirus and “stay home” orders, we should take time to think about and thank those who can’t stay home because they make life possible for the rest of us. A big thank you (in no particular order) to:
Utility workers: electricity, water, wastewater, trash collection, internet service providers
- Grocery store clerks
- Pharmacists and their staff
- Gas station attendants
- Health care workers
- Child welfare and other DHS workers
- School staff working on on-line learning
- Food preparation and delivery for school children
- Public safety: law-enforcement, fire fighters, EMT’s
- Veterinarians and their staff
- News staff: newspapers, TV, radio, online
- Banking staff
- Newspaper carriers
- Restaurant “to go” cooks
This list is long, and there are likely people who should be here but aren’t. Thank you too.
Your turn: Thank someone today.
Sue Swift
Melrose
