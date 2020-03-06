In response to the people saying Republicans need to get back to work in Salem: No sir.
HB 1530 would hurt all working Oregonians. The real backbone of Oregon is logging industry workers, which would cripple logging as a whole. Sen. Peter Courtney's actions leave no other option for Senate Republicans but to boycott and deny quorum, because cap and trade is on the way to the Senate floor, Senate Republican Leader Herman Baertschiger, Jr. said in a statement. Democrats refused to work with Republicans and denied every amendment that was presented.
Pay attention Oregon — this is a true example of partisan politics. Thank you to the Republican Party for walking out of Salem to save Oregon jobs, from the real working-class of Oregonians please keep your payroll for walking out. GOP stands for working class in Oregon. Republicans are doing their job they were voted in to do for Oregon.
Dana Foley
Sutherlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.