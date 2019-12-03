Now I know why the Democrats were conducting their impeachment hearings behind closed doors. They didn't want us to know that they were secretly dozing off in there.
Now that they've thrown open the doors and gone public, they're allowing the rest of the world to enjoy some good snooze time also. I've had insomnia forever, it seems. But five minutes of listening to these hearings and I'm snoring like an asthmatic bulldog. I thank you Dems.
Gary Finkenbinder
Glide
