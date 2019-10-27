Thank you to Roseburg for supporting our September 24th event, “Fighting for Community Rights: What are They, How They’ve Been Denied, How to Reclaim Them”.
Our presentation attracted many who were unfamiliar with our work and came to learn, ask questions and share thoughts. We appreciate the opportunity to discuss the role of We the People and are sometimes surprised to learn there are those who do not appreciate the power inherent in our form of government.
One statement in particular caught our ear. It was, “So, you want to turn our Republic into a Democracy.” The answer? “You bet. Guilty as charged.” Furthermore, we do not understand why that would be viewed as a bad thing. The statement seems to ignore the fact that our current form of governing has been hijacked by corporations that make government about We the People ring hollow.
State and federal government are preempting local democratic decision-making, in favor of corporations, on major issues that affect our lives. If the majority want to protect themselves from, for example, the aerial spraying of pesticides, the court says, “No”. We repeat - the answer from our courts is, you may not protect yourself, your family, your land or your environment from poison. You may not
say no to corporate harm.
To the three gentlemen who challenged our views and left before the meeting was over taking six of our books but forgetting to pay; we hope you read them and we would like to invite you to join us at our next Roseburg event. We have a hunch you actually do agree with us and the Constitution when it says, “We the People of the United States, in Order to form a more perfect Union …” We’re still working to make it ‘more perfect’. Let’s work together.
Nancy Ward
Junction City
