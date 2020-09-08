Hey Gretchen Head, I like a good dust-up as well as anyone, so here’s my reply to your response-letter:
Like yourself, I witnessed the 1960s and listened to the protest songs. The Vietnam War was in full swing and “What a field-day for the heap/there must have been 10,000 people in the streets/singing songs that they carry inside/mostly saying, ‘Hooray for our side.’”
It was a wild party, and in many ways it seems like the protesters of today are trying to relive and recapture the energy of those earlier glorious days of civil disobedience. Many of the hippies from the 60s rejoined establishment society and became yuppies in the 1970s. They raised often-undisciplined children that they conceived along the way (”If you can’t be with the one you love/love the one you’re with”) and shared the amazing experiences of their youth, when “flower power” changed the world.
These folks were often college-educated white kids raised by successful, wealthy parents who enjoyed the amazing economic prosperity that this country experienced after World War II. They were heavily indoctrinated by a rapidly growing number of college professors, writers and intellectuals who promoted the teachings of Karl Marx, an avowed atheist.
These young minds were seduced and deceived into believing that there is no God, and that the future of the human race was entirely dependent upon the takeover and control of an “enlightened class of elites.” These people now run Silicon Valley, Hollywood, our mainstream media, the environmental groups and the Democratic Party.
When Joan Baez asked Bob Dylan why he didn’t write protest songs, he replied, “All my songs are protest songs.”
So are my letter.
“I aint sayin’ you treated me unkind/You coulda done better, but I don’t mind/you just kind of wasted my precious time/but don’t think twice, it’s alright.”
Todd Vaughn
Tiller
